Nicki Minaj's ex-boyfriends were embroiled in a violent altercation on Friday (23.06.17).

Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels were involved in the showdown when some members of Mill's entourage reportedly attacked Safaree at DJ Khaled's pre-BET awards party at Penthouse in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that Safaree arrived just before Meek and as Meek was getting out of his SUV, two members of his crew attacked his love rival.

Nicki confirmed her split from Meek - whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams - in January by taking to Twitter.

She wrote: ''To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u (sic)''

Rumors of their split run riot after she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account in December by quoting Beyonce's 2011 break-up ballad 'Best Thing I Never Had'.

She wrote: ''Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I'm so over u. Baby good lookin out. #BestThingUNeverHad. (sic)''

The suspicious post lead to Meek - whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams - deleting his Instagram account completely.

The couple first started dating in 2015 and a few months later hinted that they were engaged when the 34-year-old beauty was spotted wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

However, she later confirmed that she and Meek, 30, were not planning to get hitched and the hip-hop artist is merely ''this boy that likes me.''

And Nicki and Safaree, 35, split in 2014 after a huge fight which ended in Minaj allegedly smashing a Mercedes-Benz with a baseball bat and throwing his clothes in the trash.