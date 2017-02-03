Jelani Maraj was arrested in New York in December, 2015 after an unnamed 12-year-old girl alleged he had been raping her for months, with the last encounter occurring just one day prior to his arrest.

He was subsequently charged with three counts, including first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and predatory sexual assault.

Maraj has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is now set to stand trial after reportedly turning down a plea deal.

According to Bossip.com, Nassau County's District Attorney offered Maraj 15 years to life if he pleaded guilty to predatory assault of a child. However, his lawyer insists he is innocent and will fight the charges.

"He is choosing to go to trial because he is not guilty of these allegations and has faith in our system of justice," David Schwartz, Maraj's lawyer, writes in an email to the website.

Pre-trial hearings are slated to begin later this month (Feb17) and if Maraj is convicted, he faces life in a state prison.

The trial news comes six months after Maraj's estranged wife Jacqueline Robinson filed for divorce just four days before the couple's first anniversary in August (16). Jelani and Jacqueline exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony at the Coral House in Baldwin, New York on 22 August, 2015, and Nicki was on hand to toast the newlyweds - and pick up the bill.

At the time, the Anaconda hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and the groom, captioning it: "I would cross the ocean for u (sic). I would go & bring u the moon. Promise u. For u I will. I love my brother so much man. Can't believe I cried during his wedding and his first dance like a punk. May God bless him and his union."

"Tonight has been one of my favorite nights of all time," she added. "I do anything to see my brothers smile... Jelani, I love u more than you'll ever comprehend."

She has yet to comment on her brother's rape case.