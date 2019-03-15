Nicki Minaj's boyfriend Kenneth Petty has pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license.

According to TMZ, the 41 year old - who has been romancing the 36-year-old rapper since December when the pair became Instagram official - pled guilty in New York to aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and will subsequently have to pay $88 in fines as well as clearing his licence.

A police officer witnessed Kenneth fail to stop at a stop sign at around 1:30am on September 13 in Long Island, and when he was pulled over, the cops discovered he was driving on a an illegal license.

The news of Kenneth's legal woes comes after Nicki recently revealed that she refers to her beau as her ''husband'', sparking speculation they had married.

Speaking on her 'Queen Radio' show on Apple Music Beats1 Radio about her relationship, she said: ''Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought and he massages my feet and rubs them. He rubs each toe individually, and the heel and the ball of my foot - he does it all.''

Nicki also praised Kenneth for making her feel ''empowered'', and said she is in the ''best place'' she's been in a long time ''spiritually''.

She said: ''If I'm being honest, spiritually, I'm at the best place I've been in a long time. I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I'm happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the n***a in my life, he's known me since I was 14. He knows the real me, I don't have to pretend. We can be around each other all day and not get bored. I know I say we f***ing four times a day, but that's not all we do. There's a different level of friendship and passion I've never had before. So nurturing and knows just what to say to make me feel empowered.''