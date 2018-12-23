Nicki Minaj's boyfriend has had a huge tribute to her tattooed on his neck.

The 36-year-old rapper has only been romancing Kenneth Petty for a few weeks but it seems things are already getting serious between them as he's made a public and permanent declaration of love by getting 'Onika' - the 'Barbie Dreams' hitmaker's real first name - inked on his neck.

Nicki showed off the body art on her Instagram account in a video which she captioned: '' ''Did ya tat hurt zaddy? his first tat- frontin like it didn't sting #Onika #HeavyOnIt #SuperSleezy (sic)''

Earlier this month, Nicki made their romance Instagram official when she shared a photo of them taken during her birthday celebrations in Turks and Caicos.

She captioned the post: ''Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens?... it's no secret... that the both of us... are running out of time...(sic)''

The 'Superbass' hitmaker also spoke out to defend her 40-year-old partner after it was revealed he is a level two sex offender, who was convicted of attempted rape in 1995.

She wrote in response to her critics: ''He was 15, she was 16... in a relationship. But go [off] internet. Ya'll can't run my life. Ya'll can't even run ya'll own life.(sic)''

She then shared two other photos of them together and wrote: ''Oh they wanna talk? Let's give'm [something] to talk about.(sic)''

Meanwhile, Nicki's former boyfriend, Meek Mill - who she dated from 2015 to 2017 - recently admitted she's blocked him from her social media accounts.

The 'All Eyes on You' rapper was asked for his opinion on her new boyfriend and when he went to look at the rapper's new man, he found out he had been blocked.

Asked about Kenneth during a Twitter Q&A session, he replied: ''I don't feel nothing ... and I don't know that man to judge him ... I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked.''