Nicki Minaj's album will now be released in August.

The 'Pound the Alarm' hitmaker has pushed back the release date of her upcoming EP 'Queen' from June 15 until August 10.

In an Instagram Live video, she said: ''The album itself I think I want to put out on August 10. I want to put out my second single, which I'm really, really excited about, and I want to now start an official countdown. I also want to do like some things where I invite some of my actual fans to the studio and listen to the album and listen to the songs.''

The 35-year-old rapper recently had to cancel her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on ''doctor's orders''.

She explained on Twitter: ''I couldn't fly out to shoot Ellen. [Doctor's Orders]. I'm sad about that. There's an announcement I was going to make on Ellen. I'll make it tomorrow via social media instead. Love you.''

Meanwhile, Nicki previously confessed she would love to collaborate with Beyoncé on an album.

She said: ''I would be open to doing [that] if the time was right. I haven't thought too much about that, though. The only person that I've seen a lot of people speak on, when talking about an album of that calibre, is Beyonceì 'cause we did '***Flawless' [remix] and 'Feeling Myself' and we've actually performed together.

''I always see a lot of people saying, 'Oh my gosh, a joint album with you guys would be really dope,' but, you know, those are the kinds of things that are just wishful thinking from fans. They're far-fetched because usually artists are in such different places in their personal lives and career lives that it's hard to make that work.''