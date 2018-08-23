Nicki Minaj has postponed her North American tour.

The 'Chun-Li' singer had been due to head out on the road with Future next month but has decided to delay the first batch of shows until next May in order to have more time to rehearse and to change the production.

A statement from promoter Live Nation announced: ''Following her unforgettable VMA performance, Nicki Minaj has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour. ... [and] to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour's launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.''

Due to a scheduling conflict, Future won't be a part of the rescheduled gigs in May 2019.

The European leg of the tour will still go ahead, but 35-year-old Nicki has slammed reports she's scrapped the US dates due to low ticket sales, insisting she made an ''obvious'' decision.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I haven't CANCELLED anything. I reversed the order of the US & EUROPEAN LEGS of my tour. This is for obvious reasons to anyone with a brain ... My album was originally going to drop in June which would've given me 3 months of tour rehearsal. However, I was still writing & recording up to last week ... I can't rehearse 4 WEEKS for a tour I originally planned on rehearsing 3 months for. I give my fans QUALITY. I write & co produce my own music. Therefore, I can't rehearse while I'm WRITING & RECORDING my album...

''Shout out to my fans around the world. I love you guys so much for holding me down. I'm working on a M&G experience for the tour & will update you ASAP.(sic)''