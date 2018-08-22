Nicki Minaj and Future have postponed their North American Tour.

The 35-year-old rapper and the 'Mask Off' hitmaker were scheduled to kick off their 28-date tour 'NickiHndrxx' in Baltimore, Maryland, on September 21, but they've decided to pull the plug on the gigs in order to ''re-evaluate elements of production.''

A statement from Live Nation said: ''Nicki has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour...and to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour's launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.''

The North American leg will now kick off in May 2019, although without Future due to scheduling conflicts, but no dates have been announced as of yet.

The duo will still tour Europe and the UK together - as scheduled - and the 'Bang Bang' hitmaker will announce new solo tour dates for 2019 later on this year.

The brunette beauty's decision to postpone the North American leg comes just hours after it was reported that she was struggling to sell tickets and fill the big arenas.

A source told the New York Post newspaper: ''Nicki's tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist. These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.''

She also hit the headlines last week when she accused Travis Scott of using his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and seven-month-old daughter Stormi to rake in more album sales.

Her temper got the better of her when her new album 'Queen' landed behind his latest LP 'Astroworld' in the Billboard charts - meaning he claimed the top spot.

Taking to Twitter, she ranted in a series of posts: ''Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him.

''He knows he doesn't have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA... I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol.

''Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. (sic)''