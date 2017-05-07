Nicki Minaj is helping her fans pay their college tuition, student loans and bills.

When the 34-year-old rapper was chatting to fans on Twitter about her new single 'Regret In Your Tears', one follower asked her to pay his tuition and she replied: ''Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up? (sic).''

Fans then started sending Nicki screenshots of their Grade Point Averages (GPA), with one writing: ''I Have a 4.0 I'm In Medical School! I Wanna Join!!'', leading Nicki to reply: ''Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? (sic).''

Another person wrote: ''1k would be more than enough for my 3 summer classes help me Nic,'' and she quickly responded: ''That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! (sic)''.

And one more fan wrote to the star - who was born in Trinidad - ''What about helping a fellow immigrant that wants to go to school?''

To their delight, Nicki wrote back: ''U want to go to college but can't? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? (sic)''

In total Nicki offered help to 30 people and promised she will do the same again soon.

She wrote: ''Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left. I'll do some more in a month or 2 (sic).''

Meanwhile, Nicki recently claimed it is tough being famous, having to deal with criticism every day and still keep a smile on your face.

She said: ''We win and fail in the public eye. We all have insecurities. I want to say, shout-out to all of the kick-ass women, not only in this room, but all around the world. People think they know what it requires. People think they can do it. Everybody wants to walk in your shoes, until you put them in your shoes.

''It takes guts, it takes balls to fail and to make mistakes in the public eye, and to read s****y comments about yourself every f***ing day and to still have a beautiful f***ing smile on your f***ing face. I love you guys so much for believing in me. I took some time off to rest, and now it's game time, b*****s.''