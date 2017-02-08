Nicki Minaj has overtaken Taylor Swift to become the second most prolific female hitmaker on the Billboard charts.
Run Up, the latest track to feature the hip-hop star, debuted at number 66 on the Billboard charts on Monday (06Feb17), giving Nicki the edge over Taylor with 71st appearances in the Hot 100.
Minaj has two more to go to tie Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, who is also the queen of the countdown with 73 hits.
