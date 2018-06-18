Nicki Minaj has teamed up with LUXE Brands for a new fragrance.

The 'Barbie Tingz' rapper is set to release a brand new perfume after the success of Pink Friday with the team behind her pop star friend Ariana Grande's fragrance franchise, which has earned over $150 million in retail sales since starting in 2015 with Ari by Ariana Grande.

Nicki says she has chosen LUXE because they know what her fans want, and teased that her new scent is her ''favourite'' so far.

She said: ''I am very excited to partner with LUXE Brands. Their passion for greatness has always been second to none!

''There's no better feeling than working with a brand that genuinely wants to get it right for my fans.

''My fans know I always come with the best for them.

''The next fragrance is by far my favourite. I'm very excited, to say the least.''

Joel B. Ronkin, Chief Executive Officer of LUXE Brands, added: ''Undeniably, Nicki encompasses authenticity and creativity in everything she does.

''She is an authority on breaking barriers and building successful brands and partnerships across product categories.

''LUXE Brands is pleased to welcome Nicki to our brand family and to have the opportunity to partner with her to drive further global success for her fragrance portfolio.''

As well as releasing her new fragrance, the 35-year-old star is gearing up for the release of her new album 'Queen' on August 10.