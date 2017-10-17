Nicki Minaj's new album is about her life coming ''full circle''.

The 34-year-old rap star has given her fans an insight into what they can expect from her unnamed record, admitting that the process of making the album has felt like a ''celebration'' to her.

Nicki shared: ''Sonically, I know what the album's about to sound like. I know what this album is gonna mean to my fans.

''This album is everything in my life coming full circle and me being truly, genuinely happy. It feels almost like a celebration.''

The chart-topping star said that her last album, 'The Pinkprint', felt like she was ''closing the chapter on certain things''.

But Nicki says her latest effort will be markedly different as she's finally ''figured out'' who she is.

She told the New York Times newspaper: ''The last album [was] almost like my diary, closing the chapter on certain things and not knowing if I was happy or sad about beginning new chapters ...

''Now, I can tell you guys what happened for the last two years of my life. I know who I am. I am getting Nicki Minaj figured out with this album and I'm loving her.''

And Nicki says she's now the most free and excited she's been as a musician since she started working with a record label.

Nicki - who released 'The Pinkprint' back in 2014 - explained: ''This is definitely the most inspired and free and excited I've been since I started releasing albums through a label.''