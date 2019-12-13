Nicki Minaj wishes she had ''said something to help'' late rapper Juice WRLD.

The 21-year-old rapper - whose real name was Jarad Higgins - died on Sunday (08.12.19) after reportedly suffering a seizure in Chicago's Midway airport, and on Thursday (13.12.19), Nicki spoke out to mourn the loss of the star, whom she has previously worked and toured with.

Juice suffered from a prescription drug dependency, and 37-year-old Nicki has said she regrets not doing more to help him.

Speaking as he gave a speech at the Billboard Women in Music awards, she said: ''I recently had the pleasure of working and touring with Juice WRLD. I had a great conversation with him and while we walked to the stage, he held my hand and told me to stay calm and to pray. He said that he had been trying to do just that.

''I was so shocked to hear him - of all people - tell me that, but right there in that room with him telling me that, I actually did feel calm and I felt like, 'Hmm ... what am I actually worried about?' I felt like he was a kindred spirit. And looking back now, I wish I did something differently, or said something to help.''

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker went on to describe Juice as ''honest and pure'', and said she wanted to ''honour'' the late star at the event.

She added: ''He spoke to me in detail about how in love he was with his girlfriend, and how passionate he was about music, and when he was in the studio with me, he did so many songs so quickly. He was honest and pure about what he felt and that inspired me.

''I know this is a women in music night, and I'm so honoured to be in the presence of all of these great women ... So I know it's about that, but it doesn't feel comfortable for me to talk about me when someone so important to our culture just died. I want to honour him tonight and send my condolences to him and his family and his girlfriend and his friends and everybody.''

Sources previously claimed the 'Lucid Dreams' hitmaker suffered a seizure after swallowing several percocet pills when he learned federal agents were planning to search the private plane he'd taken from Los Angeles to Chicago.

In total, officers found 70 lbs of marijuana, some codeine and three guns on the plane.

Law enforcement sources reported he was bleeding from the mouth when the paramedics arrived on the scene, and although he was still alive when he was rushed to the hospital, he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.