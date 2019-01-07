Nicki Minaj gets intimate with her boyfriend ''3 or 4'' times a night.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker has bragged about her sex life with boyfriend Kenneth Petty, admitting they regularly get intimate more than once every day.

When one fan tweeted, ''Nicki probably getting d**k 6x a night and giggles when y'all keep saying 3 (sic)'', she replied: ''3-4 on average. 6 is a bit much sis (sic)''

And Nicki feels ''timing was everything'' with her relationship.

She added: ''Facts but we were like this about each other since we were very young kids in the hood. He was on my body b4 the big ol' ghetto booty. B4 the fame & fortune. Fought my bf cuz I wouldn't be his girl. He was always a lil brazy. But anyway, timing is everything ... He's like the male version of my bff TT. They both can make me calm with one look, hug, word. I tell them both all the time. My peace. Cuz they knew me since I was a kid so they understand me in a diff way I guess. Him & TT used to hate each other when we was younger tho lol (sic)''

And the couple seem to be pretty serious as Nicki revealed they have already chosen names for their children.

When one fan asked to help with baby names for the couple's kids in the future, she wrote: ''We already chose them babe. Lol but thx. (sic)''

Nicki's fans urged her to put him on her radio show but she prefers to keep his ''mystique''.

She shared: ''He not a internet dude. If u know what I mean. And I prefer his mystique. I'll do all the talking for him. He'll do the rest. (sic)''