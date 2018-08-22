Nicki Minaj called Travis Scott a ''stupid f**k'' in an epic rant against him on her radio show.

The 35-year-old singer is still furious after Travis beat her to number one on the US Billboard chart after his 'Astroworld' sold 205,000 copies to the 185,000 sales she managed for her latest record 'Queen'.

Last week, Nicki launched a furious Twitter rant against Travis, 26, but she went even further on her Apple Beats 'Queen Radio' show on Tuesday (08.21.18) when she lashed out at Travis and Spotify.

She said: ''What we're not gonna do is have that Auto-Tune man selling f***ing sweaters telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f***ing didn't. You stupid f**k. You got your f***ing homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the f**k off.

''When [Travis] comes along and sells a tour pass that has nothing to do with his f***ing music and says he's sold more than Kanye West and Nas - no you f***ing didn't, keep it the f**k real. I know I'm that bitch, I know I'm Number One.''

And she also claimed that she is responsible for getting streaming numbers to count on the billboard charts.

She fumed: ''You know how many bullets I took for you motherf**kers to get streaming to count on Billboard?

''Do you know record companies are in business with these streaming services? An artist signs a 360 [contract] and all their music pretty much goes to their label. ... Most artists have no f***ing clue, most artists do not read their contracts, most artists do not have a clue what is happening.''

Nicki previously hit out over Travis' 'Season Passes' which gave fans pre-sale access to concert tickets if they bought the collection, claiming fans were only doing so to meet his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi.

She tweeted: ''Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him.

''He knows he doesn't have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA... I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol.

''Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. (sic)''