Nicki Minaj's is not married to Kenneth Petty, despite calling him her ''husband.''

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker dubbed Kenneth - whom she has been romancing since at least December, when they went Instagram official with their relationship - as her ''husband'' whilst talking about their evening routine on her 'Queen Radio' show on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio last week.

But sources have now confirmed to TMZ that Nicki, 36, wasn't being serious with her claims, and the couple aren't actually married, although insiders do insist the pair are ''talking about'' tying the knot.

On her radio show last week, Nicki made the comment when she said Kenneth gives her a loving foot rub every evening after her shower.

She said: ''Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all. It's just so sexy.''

Meanwhile, the 'Chun Li' rapper recently praised Kenneth for making her feel ''empowered'', and said she is in the ''best place'' she's been in a long time ''spiritually''.

She said: ''If I'm being honest, spiritually, I'm at the best place I've been in a long time. I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I'm happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the n***a in my life, he's known me since I was 14. He knows the real me, I don't have to pretend. We can be around each other all day and not get bored. I know I say we f***ing four times a day, but that's not all we do. There's a different level of friendship and passion I've never had before. So nurturing and knows just what to say to make me feel empowered.''

However, the 41 year old pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended license late last week, and will subsequently have to pay $88 in fines as well as clearing his license.