Nicki Minaj ''idolises'' Beyoncé's ''fairy tale lifestyle''.

The 34-year-old rapper is reportedly ''bothered'' by the fact that her friends are all settling down with their families, and would love to have that life for herself, especially one that echoes the life of 35-year-old Beyoncé - who is happily married to fellow rapper Jay Z, and shares four-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with him.

A source told HollywoodLife.com: ''All of Nicki's friends are either married, engaged, or having kids - and that bothers the hell out of her.

''She idolises Beyoncé especially, and would love to have a ballin' husband, a beautiful child, and live that fairy tale lifestyle that all girls dream of.''

But the 'Anaconda' hitmaker might not be able to get her hands on her dream life just yet, as she has reportedly split with her 29-year-old boyfriend Meek Mill.

Nicki sparked split rumours earlier this week after she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account earlier this week by quoting Beyoncé's 2011 break-up ballad 'Best Thing I Never Had'.

She wrote: ''Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I'm so over u. Baby good lookin out. #BestThingUNeverHad. (sic)''

The suspicious post lead to Meek - whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams - deleting his Instagram account completely.

The news that there may be trouble in paradise for the pair will no doubt come as a surprise to fans as just last weekend, the duo were seen arriving to the Gold Room in Atlanta, Georgia, together.

The couple first started dating in 2015 and a few months later hinted that they were engaged when the 34-year-old beauty was spotted wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

However, she later confirmed that she and Meek were not planning to get hitched and the hip-hop artist is merely ''this boy that likes me''.