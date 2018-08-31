Nicki Minaj is ''happier'' now she is single.

The 'Superbass' hitmaker has dated a number of famous rappers in the past but she insists she is happy being single at the moment because she feels ''more free''.

Speaking about a man she is seeing, she told host Ellen DeGeneres: ''He's been around for a couple weeks now. But I don't have a boy. Look, I'm just chilling. I've always been in a relationship my whole life. I was in a relationship since I was 15 years old. This is the first time that I'm single, and I'm happier. I'm more free - and it's OK. I used to feel like I had to have a man, I swear. My whole adult life I felt like I had to have a man. I want the women out here to know you absolutely don't.''

Earlier this month, Nicki was locked in a bitter Twitter war of words with her former boyfriend Safaree Samuels, who she dated for almost 15 years, as they traded insults back and forth. He accused her of cheating on him with Meek Mill - whom she dated from 2015 until 2017 - before claiming things got ''toxic'' between them and he ''packed up and left.''

He added: ''We know each other inside out. Everything there was for us. I didn't use your card for prostitutes. We both didn't trust each other. You did sh*t I did sh*t. You said you were messing with meek a few years b4 y'all got together and I'm not mad at that. Towards the end it got toxic and I just packed up and left.

''I did things for spite and so did you. I don't wish you bad and I don't want us back together just like I'm sure you don't. I don't need you you don't need me but we will always be linked in the public no matter what. (sic).''

However, she wasn't prepared to let her ex-beau bad mouth her on social media without dishing some dirt on him.

She hit back: ''U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ''free money'' that I didn't know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w me to Europe to the EMA's. I said NO DUMMY (sic).''