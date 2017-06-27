Nicki Minaj has been given the key to Queens.

The 'Starships' hitmaker was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad but moved to South Jamaica in the New York borough when she was five years old, and is very proud to have received the honour from area President Melinda Katz on Monday (26.06.17).

She shared an image of the golden engraved key on Twitter and wrote: ''This is a #MajorKeyAlert I just got the #KeyToTheCity #ProudQueensGirl Thank you #MelindaKatz Queens Borough PRESIDENT (sic)''

Nicki, 34, was given the award for ''outstanding career achievements in music.''

The 'Super Bass' singer received the honour just a day after her arch rival Remi Ma ended her seven-year winning streak at the BET Awards when she beat her to the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist prize.

Nicki has recently admitted she finds it tough being famous and believes it takes true ''guts'' to be willing to take risks and make mistakes in the public eye.

Speaking to accept a Fashion Rebel Award in April, she said: ''We win and fail in the public eye. We all have insecurities. I want to say, shout-out to all of the kick-ass women, not only in this room, but all around the world. People think they know what it requires. People think they can do it. Everybody wants to walk in your shoes, until you put them in your shoes.

''It takes guts, it takes balls to fail and to make mistakes in the public eye, and to read s****y comments about yourself every f***ing day and to still have a beautiful f***ing smile on your f***ing face. I love you guys so much for believing in me. I took some time off to rest, and now it's game time, b*****s.''