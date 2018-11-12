Nicki Minaj used her acceptance speech at the E! People's Choice Awards to flirt with Michael B. Jordan.

The 'Chun Li' hitmaker - who was recently romantically linked to Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton - caused a stir when she took to the stage at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar to accept the Choice Female Artist of the Year accolade and sent a saucy shoutout to the 'Black Panther' actor.

She thanked her team and fans before closing her speech with a wink as she said: ''I want to thank Donatella Versace for this custom Versace dress, and I want to thank Michael B. Jordan, who will be taking it off me tonight.''

The 35-year-old star was also honoured with the Album of the Year prize for 'Queen' - and dedicated the win to Kim Kardashian West's butt.

She said: ''I wanna dedicate this award to Kim Kardashian's ass in that dress.''

She also paid a touching tribute to her fans for following their dreams.

She said: ''Thank you to all of the queens around the world that are maybe not at the place they want to be in their lives, but the fact that you are pushing and you are not being lazy and not complaining but going for your dreams every day, shout out to you.''

Nicki had opened the show in a black leather mini skirt, fishnets and combat boots with songs from the record including 'Good Form' before enlisting the help of her collaborator Tyga for a surprise debut performance of their song 'Dip'.

The high-energy routine earned the 'Starships' hitmaker a standing ovation from the audience.