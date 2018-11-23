Chart-topping rap star Nicki Minaj reportedly flew all the way to China to perform at a festival that was allegedly a scam.
Nicki Minaj reportedly flew all the way to China to perform at a festival that was allegedly a scam.
The American rap star headed to to perform a 90-minute set at the Djakarta Warehouse Project China festival, but subsequently learned that the event wasn't as it had been advertised, Shanghaiist reports.
The festival was originally billed as a spin-off of the Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP), which takes place in Bali, Indonesia.
But just prior to the event taking place, the company behind the Indonesian festival slammed the credibility of the event in China, saying that the use of its branding was ''unauthourised''.
In a statement issued via BuzzFeed, DWP explained: ''The event rumoured to take place in Shanghai on 17th and 18th of November 2018 is an unauthorized use of DWP trademark.
''DWP as a brand, has no association with the event.''
The event still took place but Nicki did not perform - much to the displeasure of the fans, some of whom had spent more than $400 on their ticket.
In a video recorded by a fan, Nicki promised to return to Shanghai with a ''better partner''.
The outspoken rap star explained: ''I'll be back you guys for my real fans, in Shanghai, in China. I love you so much.
''And I'll be back with a better partner this time, okay?''
Meanwhile, Nicki recently claimed her critics are waiting to see her ''fall''.
The outspoken star - who was involved in an altercation with rap rival Cardi B during New York Fashion Week earlier this year - claimed that some people hope she is soon usurped as the most popular female rapper in the music industry.
Nicki explained: ''I've been at the top of this totem pole for a very long time. Sometimes people just want to see someone who's been at the top fall, just to see if it can happen.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...