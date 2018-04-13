Nicki Minaj feels like she's been ''ambushed'' by Cardi B.

The 35-year-old rap star has admitted to being ''hurt'' by the behaviour of her fellow New Yorker, after Cardi suggested that Nicki had re-recorded her verse on 'Motorsport' - their collaboration with Migos - in an effort to one-up her.

Nicki explained: ''When I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, 'Thank you.'

''The first interview [Cardi] did after 'MotorSport' came out, it just really hurt me 'cause she looked so aggravated and angry ... I kind of felt ambushed.''

Nicki also admitted she turned to Migos star Quavo in search of support - but he shunned her.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker shared: ''I was like, 'Hey, can you back me up on this? 'Cause I don't want people to think I'm lying. What do I have to lie about?'

''And he didn't back me up. He texted me and he was like, 'I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl.'''

Nicki also accused Cardi of failing to show her the respect she deserves.

She said: ''I can only imagine how many girls wished they could've been on a song with Nicki Minaj. I'm not saying it in a cocky way ... I'm saying it, like, the first thing out of your mouth when somebody asks you about a Nicki Minaj feature is, 'She changed her verse.' Excuse me?''

Rumours of a feud between Nicki and Cardi, 25, have been circulating for months.

But Nicki has heaped praise on the up-and-coming star, and insists she wishes her nothing but success during her career.

Speaking to Apple Music's Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, Nicki said: ''I do want to say shout-out to Cardi and all the new female rappers who've been doing their thing.

''With Cardi B, she's done exactly what she should have done. She's just gone full steam ahead. And, you know, congratulations to her.''