Nicki Minaj's boyfriend makes her feel ''empowered''.

The 'Superbass' hitmaker is so grateful to have Kenneth Petty in her life and says there is a ''different level of friendship and passion'' between them, as she admitted she is in the ''best place'' she's been in a long time ''spiritually''.

She said: ''If I'm being honest, spiritually, I'm at the best place I've been in a long time. I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I'm happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the n***a in my life, he's known me since I was 14. He knows the real me, I don't have to pretend. We can be around each other all day and not get bored. I know I say we f***ing four times a day, but that's not all we do. There's a different level of friendship and passion I've never had before. So nurturing and knows just what to say to make me feel empowered.''

And the 36-year-old rapper says she is in the ''healthiest place she's been in years -mind, body and spirit'' and praised God for being ''the head of her life''.

Speaking on her Beats 1 radio show Queen Radio, she added: ''Outside of that, God is always the head of my life. With or without a man, God is the head of my life. If didn't believe in God, I wouldn't be here still. I would be Amy Winehouse, or Marilyn Monroe. Both those women remind me of myself. You just never know. I've been in the healthiest place I've been in years. Mind, body, spirit.''