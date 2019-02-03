Nicki Minaj says her boyfriend Kenneth Petty makes her feel ''empowered'' as she gushed about the ''different level of friendship and passion'' between them.
Nicki Minaj's boyfriend makes her feel ''empowered''.
The 'Superbass' hitmaker is so grateful to have Kenneth Petty in her life and says there is a ''different level of friendship and passion'' between them, as she admitted she is in the ''best place'' she's been in a long time ''spiritually''.
She said: ''If I'm being honest, spiritually, I'm at the best place I've been in a long time. I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I'm happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the n***a in my life, he's known me since I was 14. He knows the real me, I don't have to pretend. We can be around each other all day and not get bored. I know I say we f***ing four times a day, but that's not all we do. There's a different level of friendship and passion I've never had before. So nurturing and knows just what to say to make me feel empowered.''
And the 36-year-old rapper says she is in the ''healthiest place she's been in years -mind, body and spirit'' and praised God for being ''the head of her life''.
Speaking on her Beats 1 radio show Queen Radio, she added: ''Outside of that, God is always the head of my life. With or without a man, God is the head of my life. If didn't believe in God, I wouldn't be here still. I would be Amy Winehouse, or Marilyn Monroe. Both those women remind me of myself. You just never know. I've been in the healthiest place I've been in years. Mind, body, spirit.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...