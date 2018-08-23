Nicki Minaj has claimed she ''f***ing loves'' Kylie Jenner, despite slamming her boyfriend Travis Scott over the weekend.

The 35-year-old reality star recently accused Travis of using the fame of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and their seven-month-old daughter Stormi to boost sales of his new album 'Astroworld', helping him to rise to the number one spot in the Billboard charts above Nicki's 'Queen'.

But despite involving 21-year-old Kylie in the feud, Nicki insists she has no beef with her and ''loves'' her, but feels she's been placed in an ''awkward situation'' by her partner.

Speaking on Thursday's (23.08.18) episode of her 'Queen Radio' show on Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, Nicki said: ''For the record, I f***ing love Kylie. And that's not gonna change. She has been put in an awkward situation. I love Kylie and so do my fans. [Her sister] Kim was on my first Queen Radio show. So, we're not gonna do that. It's obvious she's gotta ride for her man. She's a dope girl and has done nothing wrong.''

The 'Chun Li' rapper hit out at Travis, 26, over the weekend in a scathing series of tweets, in which she alleged people were only buying 'Astroworld' because Kylie had posted about the record on her social media accounts.

Nicki wrote: ''Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him.

''He knows he doesn't have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA... I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol.

''Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. (sic)''

The rap star then continued to slam Travis during Tuesday's (21.08.18) episode of 'Queen Radio'.

She said: ''What we're not gonna do is have that auto-tune man selling f**&ing sweaters telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f***ing didn't. You stupid f**k. You got your f***ing homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the f**k off.

''When [Travis] comes along and sells a tour pass that has nothing to do with his f***ing music and says he's sold more than Kanye West and Nas - no you f***ing didn't, keep it the f**k real. I know I'm that b***h, I know I'm number one.''