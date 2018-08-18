Nicki Minaj has revealed that there was almost a Drake collaboration on 'Queen' but they could not finish it in time.
The pair - who are both signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment - were working on a track for her new album album but they missed the deadline to complete it because Drake was preparing for his 'Aubrey and the Three Migos' tour.
Speaking on 'The Whoollywood Shuffle' on Eminem's SiriusXM channel, Shade 45, she said: ''Drake and I were working on something, but I didn't want to change the date of the album. So about two days before I had to turn it in, he and I had been going back and forth. And then even up until - I would say, within 12 hours of having to turn in my album, we were going back and forth.
''He had come to my studio, we found something that we really, really loved. But he was also going through that process of getting stuff right for his tour, and I had to understand that. As an artist, I always try to put myself in the artist's shoes, and not try to be selfish.''
The album features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Eminem and Ariana Grande but Nicki says she is also very proud of her solo work.
She said: ''I stand on my own two feet. I always keep on reminding myself, 'Onika, when you were putting out your mixtapes, you ain't have no big name people to put on there'. Wayne came after, and then even with Wayne, Wayne would come in with a verse, and that was that. And that was the icing on the cake.
''It was me grinding, and if I have to do that again, so f**king be it. Nobody's going to make or break me. I'm going to do me.''
