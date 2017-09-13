Nicki Minaj was an hour late performing at a New York Fashion Week's after-show party because she was eating chicken.
Nicki Minaj reportedly refused to perform at New York Fashion Week's after-show party until she had stuffed her face with takeaway chicken.
The 'Super Bass' hitmaker was an hour late going on stage at 1Oak's pop-up club at Hammerstein Ballroom earlier this week because she wanted some greasy grub.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''She refused to go onstage until she got her Popeyes f****ing chicken [a fast-food chain in the US]. The production team had to send someone out to get her chicken.''
However, the party ended in disaster anyway as German fashion designer Philipp Plein - who had arranged the bash - posted details about the glamorous gathering online and ''thousands of uninvited people'' showed up attempting to get inside.
The insider - who attended the overcrowded party - explained to the publication: ''The NYPD and FDNY were threatening to shut down the party twice because they were over-capacity. It was the worst thing in all my Fashion Week experiences.''
Meanwhile, Nicki, 34, is set to release her much-anticipated follow up to 2014's 'The Pinkprint' over the next coming weeks and has teased that it's ''so good.''
Speaking to fans following a show at New York Fashion Week, she said: ''I love you and I adore you. Oh, the album. Oh my God! The album is so f***ing good!''
Although Nicki has remained tight-lipped on the album's release date, she revealed the record would serve as a thank you to the people who have supported her career.
She explained previously: ''Obviously, I'm not telling them when my album is coming out, but I know that it's gonna be amazing because I want to thank the people who've rocked with me for all of these years.''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...