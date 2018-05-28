Nicki Minaj has defended Drake after the rapper responded in a diss track when Kanye West and Pusha-T used their song 'Infrared' to claim he uses ghostwriters.
The 'Started From The Bottom' hitmaker has become embroiled in a bitter battle of words with the pair, who addressed the claims in their new track 'Infrared' before he fired back with his own diss track 'Duppy Freestyle'.
Now, Nicki has tweeted: ''N****z gon run that Quentin shit in the fkn ground like Drake don't write 4 himself & OTHERS!
''Ya enemies will remix, reinvent & TRY 2make u RELIVE some old shit for YEARS 2 come when they have NOTHING ON U!
''Knock it off. Challenging the chosen ones only awakens the sleeping giant (sic)''
The song - taken from Pusha-T's new 'DAYTONA' album - references Drake's work with Quentin Miller on his 2015 mixtape 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late'.
Drake fired back on his own track, rapping: ''If you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of V's, what do you really think of the n***a that's making your beats?
''I've done things for him, I thought that he never would need. Father had to stretch his hands out and get it for me.''
Nicki's comments come after Eminem continued to tease fans following her Instagram joke that they are dating.
After a relationship was referenced in her song 'Big Bank', Slim Shady couldn't help but address the rumours at Boston Calling on Sunday (27.05.18).
Giving a shout-out to Nicki, he said: ''Baby I'll be home tonight. Boston, how many of you want me to date Nicki Minaj? Well, god dammit, me too. Nicki, if you get this message, just text me later, we'll talk about it.''
