Nicki Minaj has officially split from Meek Mill.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker has called time on her relationship with the 29-year-old rapper and has decided to fly solo and focus all of her energy on her music, which she has teased will be out ''really soon''.

Taking to Twitter to address the rumours, she wrote: ''To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u (sic)''

Rumours of their split run riot after she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account in December by quoting Beyonce's 2011 break-up ballad 'Best Thing I Never Had'.

She wrote: ''Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I'm so over u. Baby good lookin out. #BestThingUNeverHad. (sic)''

The suspicious post lead to Meek - whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams - deleting his Instagram account completely.

The couple first started dating in 2015 and a few months later hinted that they were engaged when the 34-year-old beauty was spotted wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

However, she later confirmed that she and Meek were not planning to get hitched and the hip-hop artist is merely ''this boy that likes me.''

And, although the wound is still sore, it seems Nicki is not yet ready to get herself back out there as she recently admitted she doesn't want to get with any guys that are just in it for the games.