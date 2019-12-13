Nicki Minaj won't take herself ''completely away'' from music.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker claimed in September she was retiring from her chart career to start a family with husband Kenneth Petty, but later backtracked and apologised for her comments, leading to confusion from fans.

And now, Nicki has admitted she is ''open to other possibilities'' but won't be turning her back on music entirely.

She told Billboard magazine: ''I love music and interacting with fans, so I can't really see taking myself completely away.

''But I want to be open to other possibilities in my life. I do believe it is important to become a woman outside of the magnifying glass.

''I have to make sure that I'm well-rounded as a human being.''

For now, the 'Super Bass' singer has a number of other endeavours to focus on, including a liquor company, her partnership with Fendi, and Queen Radio, and she's got even bigger plans for her empire.

She said: ''I plan on venturing out a million times more than I am now. That was always my goal: to become a big businesswoman. I don't want to be in such a lucrative industry and not capitalise on it - everyone else does it.

''[With Fendi], they ended up reaching out to my team to work on the collaboration after I put out 'Chun Li.' I was blown away and honoured. I went to Milan and met with everyone there.

''They allowed me to play with fabrics and look at what they were planning for their next line. I didn't expect it to be this massive--I'm really proud of it!''

The 36-year-old rapper is proud of the relationship she has with her fans.

She said: ''My relationship with my fans is very unique. I'm very playful and sarcastic with them.

''I just feel like they know the real me because a lot of them have been with me for a long time. They know me beyond the mask that other people sometimes see me through.

''Because of that, it makes me more vulnerable with them. We just have a really unbreakable bond.''

Nicki announced her retirement from music on Twitter in September.

She wrote: ''I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [check] in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE (sic).''

But the 'Chun Li' hitmaker later issued an apology for her ''abrupt and insensitive'' retirement tweet.

She tweeted: ''I'm still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should've been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe (sic)''