Nicki Minaj cancelled her show in France over the weekend due to ''technical issues''.
The 'Superbass' hitmaker said she had no choice but to call off her show at the Arkea Arena on Saturday (09.03.19) as the power in the building was not suitable for her performance, she claimed.
In a video on Twitter, she said: ''You guys, it's not in my best interest not to perform and lose money and aggravate my fans. I love performing for my fans. I'm more excited than you are before the show. These two cities that had technical issues were cities I'd never been to before. We tried to add them, but they just didn't have the power in the building to facilitate my show and they didn't tell us that until three hours before the show as opposed to once we did sound check, they said that it was fine. But anyway, every artist, every artist, has technical difficulties and has to cancel shows. I want to tell you guys that I love you dearly and I really hope to make it up very soon.''
Nicki - who is in the midst of the European leg of her The Nicki WRLD Tour - also had to cancel a show in Slovakia for the same reason.
Meanwhile, Nicki previously insisted she is able to laugh off her critics thanks to her ''strong relationship with God''.
She explained: ''You can usually bet your bottom dollar that anytime you see something on the Internet going on with me, no matter how it looks, I'm usually behind the scenes laughing. Because I have a strong relationship with God. I've watched Him work miracle after miracle in my life. I've watched Him shut down every person who's ever come up against me, and so it's comical at this point 'cause I sometimes feel like, 'Wow. Don't they know how this movie's gonna play out? Cause I definitely know how this movie's gonna play out.'''
