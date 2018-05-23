Nicki Minaj has pulled out of appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on medical advice.
Nicki Minaj has cancelled her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on ''doctor's orders''.
The 35-year-old rapper - who's set to release a new album next month titled 'Queen' - was scheduled to make an appearance on the daytime talk show but was advised to pull out on medical reasons.
And the last-minute change means Nicki has had to rethink her plans to make a special announcement to her fans.
She explained on Twitter: ''I couldn't fly out to shoot Ellen. [Doctor's Orders]. I'm sad about that. There's an announcement I was going to make on Ellen. I'll make it tomorrow via social media instead. Love you.''
Nicki's most recent TV appearance came on 'Saturday Night Live', where she performed her new single 'Chun-Li' for the first time but faced backlash from viewers after being accused of cultural appropriation.
The musician took to the stage in a traditional East Asian outfit - believed to be in tribute to the 'Street Fighter' character the song was named after - however her performance attracted criticism for appropriating Asian culture.
One Twitter user said: ''I wouldn't care as much about appropriation of Asian culture if Asian culture was represented in American culture by Asian actors more. Instead, it's used as set dressing (and frequently fetishized). Nicki Minaj's performance on @nbcsnl is a prime example.(sic)''
However some were quick to come to her defence saying: ''I'm seeing that people are saying that Nicki Minaj is partaking in cultural appropriation because of chun-li and the music video.
''Chun-li is about a video game character and the music video is alluding to that character. It's not mimicking a culture. Also Nicki is part Asian.(sic)''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The Barbershop gang are back once again. Having had to team up with Angie's ladies...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
Sid, Manny and Diego are doing a good job so far of surviving the Ice...