Nicki Minaj wants to see ''less politics'' in rap.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker - who recently won the Game-Changer Award at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony - says she is ''proud'' of all the rising female rappers coming through, but has called for the focus to be more on ''talent'' and passion for the genre.

She told Billboard: ''Recently, there have been a lot of female rappers emerging and I see that--that's a really positive change, it's going in a positive direction that way.

''But what I would love to see some more of in the industry is less politics, less about who you know and more just about talent, talent, talent.

''I would love for rappers to be so passionate about rap that we feel it.

''Everyone that has just come into the game I'm proud of you guys 'cause it's not easy, and I know that, so keep on doing your thing.''

The 'Super Bass' star claimed in September she was retiring from her chart career to start a family with husband Kenneth Petty, but later backtracked and apologised for her comments, leading to confusion from fans.

And she has given some advice to the new talent out there, telling them that it's vital that they take some time for themselves amidst the chaos and spend some alone time to reflect.

The 37-year-old hip-hop star added that they should know how great they are at their craft and not let anyone else's opinions make them think any different.

She said: ''I find that when there's a lot of chaos or when I'm confused about who I am or feeling low or confused.

''Taking time away to not be around other people and just get yourself focused, I think that's always great, and if you're an artist, that time that you spend alone reflecting, it actually helps everything else you do.

''Your peace is the most important thing and knowing you're beautiful and knowing you're great is extremely important.

''You shouldn't need anyone to tell you that.

''You should just know it and feel it every single day.''

Quoting Lizzo's lyric from 'Truth Hurts', she added: ''You are that b****h.''