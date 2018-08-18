Beyoncé once complimented Nicki Minaj on her ''professionalism'' after she suffered a wardrobe mishap during an awards show.

The 35-year-old rapper has revealed the 'Formation' hitmaker told her she had ''so much respect'' for her after she walked out on stage with her ''boobs out'' when she didn't have enough time to zip her dress up before she was due to perform at an awards show.

Nicki said: ''One time she did say, which I thought was a really sweet compliment, she said that when I was almost on national TV with my boobs out on an award show because I couldn't zip my dress up in time, she was like, 'Oh my God I have so much respect for that, for the way you handled that. That was so professional. You didn't miss your cue! You went out there with that dress the way it was ... You were on that stage when your first line came on. You did what you had to do!'''

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker added she was ''proud'' to receive the compliment from Beyonce, 36, because she had been feeling insecure and ''humiliated'' following the wardrobe malfunction.

Speaking during an appearance of SiriusXM's 'Shade 45', Nicki continued: ''So I was very proud to get a compliment like that from her because I was devastated and humiliated to be on stage with half of my torso out zipping up a dress on a live award show.''

Nicki's confession comes after she recently urged women to ''know their worth'', and to not settle for less just to make their life look perfect.

She wrote on Twitter: ''#Queen, know your worth. I've been proposed to 3 times; asked by 4 boyfriends to have their child. Being emotionally, mentally, or physically abused just to crack a fake smile on the gram & show off a ring is not happiness. Being cheated on, humiliated, belittled... for the gram? (sic)''