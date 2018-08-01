Nicki Minaj is contemplating delaying her album to get a Tracy Chapman sample cleared.

The 'Chun-Li' rapper has revealed that one of the songs on her hotly-anticipated fourth studio album, 'Queen' - the follow-up to 2014's 'The Pinkprint' - features one of the 'Fast Car' hitmaker's tracks, but she had no idea and wants to make sure she receives the 54-year-old star's permission before going any further.

However, she might decide to simply scrap the song and stick to her August 10 release date based on what her fans want.

She tweeted: ''So there's a record on #Queen that features 1of the greatest rappers of all time. Had no clue it sampled the legend #TracyChapman - do I keep my date & lose the record? Or do I lose the record & keep my date? do we push #Queen back 1week? Ugh! I'm torn, y'all help [sic]''

Nicki also directly tweeted Tracy, asking: ''Tracy Chapman, can you please hit me. omg for the love of #Queen [sic]''

The 35-year-old star is currently running a poll on her Twitter account asking her 20 million followers what she should do.

It reads: ''Since I may have asked it wrong. vote. You guys can only imagine how much this means to me. It's such a perfect body of work love you. Long time. [sic]''

The record - which Nicki considers her ''greatest work to date'', and features the hit songs 'Barbie Tingz' and 'Chun-Li' - was meant to be out in June but was pushed back two months.

Nicki said previously in an Instagram live video: ''I love my label, but I'm happy that I've always been blessed to have the freedom and the creativity to do what I want when I want how I want it. Trust me, it's the better choice.''

Meanwhile, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker is set to tour the UK and Ireland with Future in 2019.

The rappers will kick off the 'NICKIHNDRXX Tour', following the release of 'Queen', on March 11 at The O2 arena in London, which also includes stops in Birmingham, Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester.