Nicki Minaj is set to tour the UK and Ireland with Future in 2019.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker will be joined by the fellow rap star on the 'NICKIHNDRXX Tour', following the release of her new album 'Queen'.

The record - which Nicki considers her ''greatest work to date'', and features the hit songs 'Barbie Tingz' and 'Chun-Li' - was meant to be out this Friday (15.06.28), but was pushed back until August 10.

Nicki said in an Instagram live video: ''I love my label, but I'm happy that I've always been blessed to have the freedom and the creativity to do what I want when I want how I want it. Trust me, it's the better choice.''

The joint run will open on March 11 at The O2 arena in London, and include stops in Birmingham, Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that 'Bed', the long-awaited new collaboration between Nicki and Ariana Grande will be released Thursday (14.06.28).

Ariana shared a photo of herself and Nicki poolside on Twitter, with the caption: ''Bed out Thursday #Queen @nickiminaj I love you forever & ever [sic]''

The duo have also worked together on Ariana's new song 'The Light Is Coming', which is set to be released on Ariana's new album 'Sweetener' on June 20.

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' star tweeted: ''ten days til the light is comin & my album preorder [sic]''

'The Light is Coming' is the third track on Ariana's fourth studio album, and It is suspected the two got together on Saturday (09.06.18) to film a music video for the song.

Nicki referenced Ariana on twitter and asked her, ''What's GOOD?!?!?!?!?!?! [sic]''

While Ariana shared a video on Instagram of herself lip-syncing Nicki's verse on the pair's new track.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (15.06.28) at 10am.

Nicki and Future's 2019 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

March 11, London, The O2

March 14, Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

March 15, Dublin, 3Arena

March 16,Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 18, Manchester, Manchester Arena