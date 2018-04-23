Nicki Minaj is set to debut a brand new track on the final episode of 'Saturday Night Live' next month.

The 'Anaconda' rapper is one of the special guests on the US show, which will be hosted by Tina Fey, on May 19, and she's been teasing fans that she will be performing one of her recently released singles, as well as the lead track from her forthcoming album.

Nicki teased on Twitter on Monday (23.04.18): ''I'll perform a song you never heard b4. My fave on the album. plus my second song. You can prob guess what that's gonna be. (sic)''

Replying to a fan who asked if the unheard track was number seven on the track-list, she replied: ''Track #1.''

The 35-year-old star recently dropped two new singles from her forthcoming record, 'Chun-Li' and 'Barbie Tingz', and she recently let slip that she is planning a tour.

Replying to a fan, she wrote on Twitter: ''I def missed you guys. Thank you to all of you. Creatively, I've never felt better.

''I'll be able to share soon & see u guys on tour. I saw my official tour schedule today (sic)''

Speaking last year, Nicki teased that her new album - the follow-up to 2014's 'The Pinkprint' - will be a ''celebration'' as she is happy in life.

She said: ''I know what this album is gonna mean to my fans.

''This album is everything in my life coming full circle and me being truly, genuinely happy.

''It feels almost like a celebration ... 'The Pinkprint' was almost like my diary, closing the chapter on certain things and not knowing if I was happy or sad about beginning new chapters.

''I was really writing about feeling unsure. Now, I can tell you guys what happened for the last two years of my life. I know who I am. I am getting Nicki Minaj figured out with this album and I'm loving her.''