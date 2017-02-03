Nicki Minaj believes Blue Ivy Carter will make an ''amazing big sister''.

The 34-year-old rapper has penned a heart-felt message to Beyoncé's five-year-old daughter - who she has with her husband Jay Z - after she announced she was pregnant with twins on Wednesday evening (01.02.17).

The 'Super Bass' hitmaker praised Blue for being ''so smart and special'' and has predicted she will be the perfect older sibling.

Sharing a picture of the 35-year-old singer's daughter from her pregnancy photoshoot on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''This beautiful little lady bug is so smart & special. You guys have no idea! So Dear Blue, you are going to make an AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki (sic).''

This news comes after the 'Lemonade' hitmaker publicly announced the exciting news she was expanding her brood with a picture of her clutching at her blooming baby bump as she adorned a burgundy lace bra, grey silk knickers and a green veil.

Beyoncé captioned the picture, which she shared on her own photo-sharing page: ''We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters (sic).''

Whilst Nicki has reached out to the former Destiny's Child band member's offspring, fellow musicians including Mariah Carey and Rihanna have taken to social media to congratulate the 'Dreamgirls' actress.

The 47-year-old 'Heartbreaker' hitmaker - who has five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her former partner Nick Cannon - tweeted: ''Congrats Bey and Jay!!! I'm so happy for you both. Having twins is the most incredible experience ever! Love, Mariah and the twins. (sic).''

Whilst the 'Work' vocalist re-posted the same photograph of Beyoncé showcasing her baby bump on her own Instagram account, which she captioned: ''so excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!! (sic).''