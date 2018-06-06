Nicki Minaj has hinted she and Ariana Grande have more collaborations on the way.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker sent fans wild last week when she uploaded a short clip on her Instagram account of her lip-syncing the 35-year-old rapper's verse on her new song 'The Light is Coming', but it looks like there may be more duets between the pair on Ariana's forthcoming album 'Sweetener'.

One fan took to her Twitter this week to inform everyone that the pair's music video for 'The Light is Coming' was being ''shot right now.''

She wrote: ''tlic mv is being shot rn as we speak, we truly aren't ready for the looks nicki and ariana will serve (sic).''

To which the 24-year-old singer replied: ''nah we already shot dat one (sic).''

The fan account responded: ''Dat one'' IS THERE MORE?! (sic).''

Nicki then set tongues wagging when she replied with a coy smirk emoji.

Ariana has been releasing little titbits of information over the past few months and it looks like a collaboration with Nicki isn't the only thing to grace the album.

The 'Bang Bang' singer recently got fans speculating about her next single with a series of cryptic tweets about ''R.E.M.''.

Ariana tweeted the letters: ''r.e.m.'' upside down, before posting lyrics.

She wrote: ''last night ..... boy i met you ... yea ..... when i was sleeeeeeep ... you're such a dream to me (sic)''

And added: ''and it was on a day like this ... yeah ... if you can belieeeeve ... if you can believe ... you're such a dream to me (sic)''

She has not confirmed a date for the new track, but she did respond to a fan who used the hashtag #3daysuntilREM.

Ariana replied: ''Not quite yet. u know I can't resisssst sum times. I love u. (sic)''

Her first single on the album 'No Tears Left to Cry' was inspired by the terrorist attack that hit her concert in Manchester, North West England, last May.

In the track, she touches on the resilience of the city, especially felt at the One Love Manchester benefit gig that she headlined in the wake of the horrific attack outside her Manchester Arena concert.

On the chorus, she sings: ''Ain't got no tears left to cry. So I'm loving, I'm living, I'm picking it up.''

The single - which was produced by Max Martin - also features the line: ''We're way too fly to partake in all this hate. We out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'.''

The accompanying music video includes the worker bee - which has been a symbol of the city of Manchester since at least 1842.