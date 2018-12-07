British animator Nick Park has revealed he's been considering reviving Wallace and Gromit.
The 60-year-old animator is most famous for creating the clay animation comedy series, which led to multiple film successes - including 'A Grand Day Out', 'The Wrong Trousers' and 'A Close Shave' - and Nick has now revealed he's been contemplating returning to the stories.
He confessed: ''I've just been taking a bit of a break and being slightly off the radar for a bit. But I can't stop.
''I've been mulling over and writing ideas. I'd love to come back to Wallace and Gromit, for example. But for me, they'll always be there. And I can't help but think of ideas for them. They're my first love really.''
Nick explained why he particularly relishes working with the characters.
He told Collider: ''I remember when I discovered with Gromit, if I just move his brow up-and-down, it sort of said everything. You suddenly imagine the ... he had a voice and an expression and a whole personality.
''It's somehow ... clay enabled me to just be very simple and basic with him. And I feel like Gromit was born from clay, really.
''If I could design him on a computer screen, I know you can do fantastic CG animation, as so many people prove it - but for me, it just works as clay. And in a way, that helps now single us out from everything else that's around.''
