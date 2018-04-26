Aardman Animations is working on a 'Chicken Run' sequel.

The original stop-motion movie - which was directed by Nick Park and Peter Lord - was released in 2000, and StudioCanal and Pathe are now on board for the long-awaited follow-up, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar-nominated Sam Fell - who helmed Aardman's 'Flushed Away' in 2006 - is poised to direct the project, while Paul Kewley - who previously worked on the 'Shaun the Sheep Movie' movie - will be producing.

The writing team is comprised of Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, who are reuniting to help make the sequel.

The 'Chicken Run' movie was Aardman's first full-length feature and earned an impressive $225 million at the worldwide box office.

The film tells the story of a group of chickens who are trying to escape what appears to be near-certain death, and the voice cast included the likes of Mel Gibson and Timothy Spall.

'Chicken Run' received nominations for the Best British Film and Best Visual Effects gongs at the BAFTA Awards.

Following the film's release, Nick Park claimed to have found a ''niche'' with plasticine animation.

He explained at the time: ''There's a lot of people using computer graphic images.

''Much as I admire 'Toy Story' I think we've found a niche, really. I think we're producing something quite special. I don't like comparing the two.

''We all depend on good direction, good script, good gags, imagination, all that kind of thing, which can't be done on the computer or with plasticine. It's the way you execute the ideas that's important!''