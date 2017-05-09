Nick Mason ''cheerfully pack tonight'' if Pink Floyd were to reunite.

The 73-year-old drummer admits he is keen for the psychedelic rock group to reform for a series of concerts but accepts it is highly unlikely that they will ever play together again.

In an interview with The Times newspaper, Mason said: ''I think it is almost in the nature of being a drummer. You can't operate on your own so consequently I would love it. I would cheerfully pack tonight.''

Pink Floyd is now only officially comprised of Mason and guitarist David Gilmour, and they released their final studio album 'The Endless River' back in 2014.

Keyboard player Rick Wright passed away in September 2008 at the age of 65 and bassist Roger Waters, a founding member of the group, quit in 1985 with a legal battle over the use of the band's name ensuing afterwards which he lost.

Since his departure, Waters has only performed with Mason and Gilmour back in 2005 at the Live 8 charity concert in London, and during his own performance of 'The Wall' at The O2 arena in 2011 on a rendition of 'Comfortably Numb'.

Waters, 73, and Gilmour, 71, have had an acrimonious relationship since the musician walked out on Pink Floyd and the former has dismissed the idea of a reunion as boring.

Waters recently revealed that he and Gilmour are ''not mates'' and ''never were'', but accepts that together they created some of the greatest rock music of all time.

Mason is incredibly proud of the band's back catalogue but he's not sure of the accuracy of the claim that one in four houses owns a copy of their acclaimed 1973 LP 'The Dark Side of the Moon'.

He said: ''I don't want to spend my whole time doing us down. I am technically able drummer but I have learnt that I can do something that works really well in the context of this band. And we did have a reputation for being cutting edge with our use of technology. A lot of it is about originality.''

Discussing the bold claims about 'The Dark Side of the Moon', he added: ''I have worked it out. What it equates to is that one in four households have a copy of the record. But I don't think that is the case. We have an older audience now, many of whom are quite forgetful. So they go out and buy it again. I think one in seven have got three copies each!''

Despite the members differences over the years, Waters has admitted the band was ''lucky'' to meet one another.

He added: ''I think the work we did together was important and I am really proud of all our contributions. We were lucky to meet one another, very lucky. Most of the work was political but a lot of people did not notice it. It was about humans relating to each other and empathising with each other.''

Waters, Mason and Gilmour have all helped put together 'The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains' - a retrospective of the band's career, featuring props used at their concerts, memorabilia and instruments - which is to open at the V&A Museum in London from May 13 to October 1.