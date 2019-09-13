Nick Mason was named Prog God at the 2019 Prog Rock Awards.

The Pink Floyd and Saucerful Of Secrets drummer won the top prize at the annual ceremony celebrating progressive rock music at Underglobe at the famous Globe Theatre in London on Thursday night (12.09.19).

The Al Murray-hosted ceremony also saw Bournemouth outfit Big Big Train take home Album of the Year for their 12th studio effort ''Grand Tour', and space rock pioneers Hawkwind - whose frontman Dave Brock was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement accolade in 2013 - were handed the Classic Album prize for acclaimed 1975 LP 'Warrior On The Edge Of Time', which reached number 13 in the UK.

Meanwhile, Nick's Saucerful Of Secrets supergroup - which sees him joined by Guy Pratt, Lee Harris, Dom Beken and Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp - who have been performing Pink Floyd's early material, including tracks from early albums 'A Saucerful of Secrets' and 'The Piper at the Gates of Dawn', around the globe since their first live shows together at London's intimate Dingwalls venue in Camden last May, will embark on their biggest tour to date across the UK and Ireland next April and May.

The run will kick off on April 29 at the Dublin Convention Centre in Ireland, and includes a stop at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on May 7.

The shows will feature their renditions of songs from the psychedelic rock legends' early back catalogue up to 1972's 'Obscured by Clouds'.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on September 19 via www.thesaucerfulofsecrets.com

The tour dates are:

April 29, Dublin Convention Centre

May 1, York Barbican

May 2, Leicester De Montfort Hall

May 4, Southampton Mayflower

May 5, Cardiff St David's Hall

May 7, London Royal Albert Hall

May 8, Liverpool Philarmonic

May 9, May Sheffield City Hall

May 11, May Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 12, Bath Forum

May 14, Gatehead Sage

May 15, Manchester Apollo

May 16, Edinburgh Usher Hall

The full list of winners from the Prog Rock Awards 2019 is:

Visionary - Arthur Brown

Album Cover Of The Year - Daniel Tompkins - 'Castles'

Video Of The Year - Cellar Darling - 'Insomnia'

Chris Squire Virtuoso - John Petrucci

Limelight - Jo Quail

Reissue Of The Year - Marillion - 'Clutching At Straws Deluxe Edition'

Lifetime Achievement - John Lodge

Event Of The Year - Ramblin' Man Fair Prog Stage

Classic Album - Hawkwind - 'Warrior On The Edge Of Time'

Album Of The Year - Big Big Train - 'Grand Tour'

Outer Limits - Jack Hues

International Band Of The Year - Dream Theater

Industry VIP - Tony Smith

UK Band Of The Year - Haken

Prog God - Nick Mason