Nick Mason has formed a supergroup to perform Pink Floyd's earliest hits live.

The iconic psychedelic rock group's drummer has recruited Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Pink Floyd's touring bassist Guy Pratt - who played the instrument in the place of Roger Waters between 1987 and1994, and again in 2014 - and The Blockheads guitarist Lee Harris and Dom Beken.

The new group is named Saucerful of Secrets after the band's 1968 second studio LP 'A Saucerful of Secrets'.

Mason and co are set to hit the Half Moon in Putney, London on May 21, 23 and 24.

A statement reads: ''This is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums 'The Piper at the Gates of Dawn' and' A Saucerful of Secrets'.

''Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd.

''They are one of the best selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums, as well as all of their live shows.

''This will be Nick Mason's first live musical outing since Pink Floyd played at the 2005 Live 8 concert in London.''

It will be the first time Mason has performed live since the 2012 Olympic closing ceremony in the capital in 2012.

Tickets have already sold out.

Meanwhile, Mason said last year that he'd ''cheerfully pack tonight'' if Pink Floyd were to reunite, but accepts it is highly unlikely that they will ever play together again.

He said: ''I think it is almost in the nature of being a drummer. You can't operate on your own so consequently I would love it. I would cheerfully pack tonight.''

Pink Floyd is now only officially comprised of Mason and guitarist David Gilmour, and they released their final studio album 'The Endless River' back in 2014.

Keyboard player Rick Wright passed away in September 2008 at the age of 65 and bassist Roger Waters, a founding member of the group, quit in 1985 with a legal battle over the use of the band's name ensuing afterwards which he lost.

Since his departure, Waters has only performed with Mason and Gilmour back in 2005 at the Live 8 charity concert in London, and during his own performance of 'The Wall' at The O2 arena in 2011 on a rendition of 'Comfortably Numb'.