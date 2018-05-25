Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets have announced a new tour.

The Pink Floyd rocker will be performing some of the legendary band's early material - including tracks from early albums 'A Saucerful of Secrets' and 'The Piper at the Gates of Dawn' - with tickets going on sale on Friday (25.05.18).

The run follows a series of four intimate shows in London this week, which included a gig at Dingwalls last Sunday (20.05.18), and then three nights at The Half Moon in Putney.

The 74-year-old drummer - and founding member of the 'Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)' hitmakers - will hit the road in September for the unique tour with bandmates Guy Pratt, Lee Harris, Dom Beken and Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp.

Kicking off at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on September 23, he will travel across the UK performing in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow, before bringing that leg to an end at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on September 29.

Before the Dingwalls gig Nick hadn't played live since Pink Floyd's Live 8 appearance in London 13 years ago.

It is also Nick's first live musical tour since he and David Gilmour went on Pink Floyd's 'Division Bell Tour' in 1994.

The UK dates will be preceded by a 15 date run across mainland Europe, starting in Stockholm, Sweden on September 2, and concluding in Zurich, Switzerland on September 21.

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets UK tour dates:

Sunday 23rd September - Portsmouth, Guildhall

Monday 24th September - London, Roundhouse

Tuesday 25th September - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Thursday 27th September - Manchester, O2 Apollo

Friday 28th September - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Saturday 29th September - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall