Nick Lachey hates Five.

The 45-year-old star - who rose to fame as the lead singer of the boyband 98 Degrees - has rubbished the chart-topping English pop group, who had hits such as 'When the Lights Go Out' and 'Keep On Movin'' in the 90s, with Nick describing them as the most overrated boy band of all time.

Asked which boy band should be bestowed that title, Nick replied: ''I would go with an English boy band. Can we go there? It was a group called Five that we toured with.

''I legendarily hate Five. Way overrated. Five was way overrated.''

However, Nick's wife Vanessa Minnillo confessed she wasn't a big fan of his group either.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', Nick quipped: ''She'd be the first to say that she was not a fan of 98 Degrees. She was more in the *NSYNC groupie category.''

Nick's fame grew on the back of his starring role in 'Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica', a reality show that featured him and his then-wife Jessica Simpson.

Although Nick now finds the series awkward to watch, he acknowledged that it's played an important role in his career, saying it ''gave me a chance to kinda show who I was''.

Nick - who was married to Jessica from 2002 until 2006 - explained: ''When you're in a band, a boy band, no one really knows who you are as a person. Although that chapter of my life is obviously closed, the show gave me a great platform to kinda say, 'Hey, this is who I am.' And I got a lot of fans to this day because of the show.

''I vibe with it. It does fascinate me, though, that it's been 15 years, I think, and people still think about it like it was yesterday.''