Nick Lachey hasn't read ''a single word'' of Jessica Simpson's book.

The 46-year-old star - who was married to Jessica from 2002 until 2006 - has insisted that he and his current wife, Vanessa, haven't taken to the time to read Jessica's new book.

Nick - who starred alongside his ex-wife on 'Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica' - told Us Weekly: ''I have not read a single word.

''Both of us have not read the book, and no, she did not reach out before it was published.''

In her new book, Jessica described Nick as her ''first love''.

The blonde beauty - who previously admitted being a virgin before their marriage - wrote in her book: ''Nick loved the fact I was so strong in my faith and that I had this wide-eyed innocent approach to life. When he proposed in 2002, I said yes.''

And despite their much-discussed split, Jessica has also insisted she remains respectful of her ex-husband.

The singer - who has been married for former gridiron star Eric Johnson since 2014 - said: ''I was really young and my success hadn't really begun.

''He knew me as this young, innocent 18-year-old that had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him. Nick's very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young.

''We meant a lot to each other and we always will. I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and I would never say anything to disrespect that.''