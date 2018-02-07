Nick Lachey's family business, Lachey's sports bar, is closing down.

The former 98 Degrees star opened the restaurant in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, with his brother and former bandmate Drew Lachey in 2015, but now it is being shut down two months after the manager was injured in a shooting.

Nick, 44, is inviting fans to come and join in one last family party.

The singer posted a picture of himself with sons Phoenix, three, and 14-month-old Camden enjoying a meal at his beloved bar.

Nick wrote: ''Me and my boys enjoying one last hurrah at @lacheysbar. It's been an incredible 3 Years full of lifelong memories. Thank You Cincinnati for helping me realize a dream and the chance to share it with multiple generations of Lacheys and Lachey fans. We will be closing it's doors after this Saturday night. Let's make some more amazing memories this weekend and send her out in style!! #lacheysbar (sic).''

On Thanksgiving morning last year manager Ellie Richardson was injured in a shooting at the bar.

She is recovering after undergoing surgery to repair the left side of her face in December.

A security guard was also robbed as he tried to help her during the attack. A suspect handed themselves to police several weeks later.

A statement on the bar's Instagram site reads ''We regret to inform everyone that Lachey's will be closing its doors on Sunday, February 11th. This week will be our last week of operations. Party with Nick and Drew at Lachey's one last time this weekend as a final farewell!

''We thank you Cincinnati for the memories that were made at Lachey's over the past three years.''