Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa settle arguments with ''rock, paper, scissors''.

The couple have been together since 2011 and believe the secret to their successful relationship is always ''speaking their minds''.

She said: ''I don't let it fester, he doesn't let it fester. We speak our minds. Sometimes you have to walk away.''

To which he quipped back: ''Don't lie, it's all about rock paper scissors.''

And Vanessa feels communication is really important for the pair of them.

She added: ''I know that sounds cliche, but he isn't a mind reader. I'm crazy, I go from hot to cold, happy to sad. He's literally like, 'I wanna be there for you, but I don't know how. And I'm like, 'Let me tell you what's going on right now. I have this going on with this, I feel this from the kids, and I want this from you.' And he's like, 'Okay, let's work on this.' Otherwise, how is he supposed to know that? And vice-versa.''

And whilst Vanessa is very grateful for the couple's fame and celebrity status, she admits it can make some daily tasks tricky to carry out.

She told PEOPLE Now: ''It's not hard because we are very grateful for our industry and what we do and I don't want to sound ungrateful for that. But yes, when you throw in the element of kids and they look absolutely obnoxious. We were in the airport and I just started crying. I faced the wall and tears started coming down. I turned around and I'm like, 'We're ready! Let's go through TSA.'''