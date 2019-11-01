Nick Lachey didn't hear from Kim Kardashian West again after he took her on a date in 2006.

The 45-year-old singer asked the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star to join him for a matinee performance of 'The Da Vinci Code' shortly after he split from wife Jessica Simpson but, despite having a good time, the 39-year-old reality TV beauty failed to contact him again.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Thursday (31.10.19), a caller asked he had ever heard from his ''ex'' Kim after they dated back 13 years ago.

Nick replied: ''An ex is a little bit of a liberal use of the term. I think we went on one date together. But no, I never did hear from Kim on that one. Ironic timing.''

Pressed for more details, Nick said: ''She left about halfway through and went to the restroom, and then shockingly, there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theatre. I think there were other things in play on our little rendezvous. Couldn't be a nicer girl, we had a great time. But no, we don't keep in touch anymore, to answer your question.''

Nick is now married to Vanessa Minnillo - with whom he has sons Camden, seven, and Phoenix, two, and four-year-old daughter Brooklyn - and she's over the moon she met him.

She said on Instagram in celebration of their eighth wedding anniversary: ''13 years together, 8 years married, 3 kick ass kids and ONE Crazy Beautiful Love! Damn, I'm glad we found each other!!! And I'm still ''So Into You''I Love YOU & I Love US! Happy Anniversary, Baby. Here's to Our Forever. (sic)''

Nick posted his own message at the time, writing: ''Before we get into #MusicMonday I want to say....Wow, 8 years!! Babe, it hasn't always been easy and it hasn't always been smooth......but it's ALWAYS been ''US''. I wouldn't trade these 8 years, building our forever, for anything in the world. There is truly no one else I could do this with! You are everything to me, please always remember that. I am far from perfect but please believe that my goals and dreams for us and our family are perfect. I won't stop trying until I get there. It started with two crazy kids, throwing caution and common sense to the wind, and now we have 3 beautiful angels to show for it. Their perfect faces represent all that is good in us and the love that we started this whole thing with. Happy 8th Anniversary to the love of my life. I love you baby! Here's to year #9 and beyond! (sic)''

Kim, meanwhile, is now married to Kanye West and has four children; North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 21 months, and Psalm, five months, with him.