Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra was ''into'' the moustache he grew for his role in 'Midway' because it reminded her of her dad.

The 27-year-old singer-and-actor grew his facial hair to play Aviation Machinist Mate Bruno Gaido in the movie and although his spouse was a fan, he wanted to get rid of it as soon as he could - and when he shaved it off, the 'Quantico' star realised she much preferred him bare-faced.

Discussing the moustache, Nick told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''She liked it. Her father had [a moustache], and so she was into it.

''And then I said, 'I'm taking this off the minute I wrap,' and then she was like, 'You know what? I realise I don't like this as much as I thought I did.' ''

Nick had a ''really special'' experience working on the film and felt ''honoured'' to tell the story of the attack on Pearl Harbour and the subsequent Battle of Midway during World War II.

He said: ''It was really special. I always wanted to work with Roland [Emmerich, the director], and the fact that it was this story, one that I think was really important that was told under the direction of someone who had really cared for this project and wanted everyone involved to care as much as he did, it was great.

''I was honoured to be a part of it and to be a part of telling this story that I'm not sure a lot of people know about. And so, putting a spotlight on something like this is really special.''

With the film due for release this week, Nick is now back to his music career, with The Jonas Brothers preparing to release festive single 'Like It's Christmas'.

He said of the track: ''It's basically a song that we fell in love with that was written by the same writers, producers that we use on all our music that we're releasing now. So, it has that touch where it feels current, modern and still has that classic edge.''