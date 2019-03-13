Nick Jonas wants to duet with his wife Priyanka Chopra.

The 26-year-old singer and actor says he'd be ''open to'' singing with the 36-year-old actress - who he married in December at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India - as she has an ''incredible voice'' and there's always a lot of ''music and dancing'' in their home.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''I'd be open to it, I mean, she's got an incredible voice and there's a lot of music in our house and a lot of dancing.

''So, I don't know. Right now we're just enjoying the first couple months of married life, and we'll see where it takes us.''

The 'Quantico' actress took on a starring role in the latest music video for Nick's band, The Jonas Brothers, who recently released their first single in six years titled 'Sucker'. Nick's brothers Joe and Kevin's significant others, Sophie Turner, 23, and Danielle Jonas, 32, also starred in the video.

Speaking about the video, he said: ''We have these incredible people in our lives - Kevin and I with our wives and Joe with his fiancée Sophie - and it was really important to us to include them from the beginning. It's a family affair across the board. It makes everything better knowing that they're there with us.''

Nick celebrated his band's comeback single 'Sucker' hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100 by purchasing the ultra-luxury car for the 'Baywatch' actress.

Priyanka, 36, declared herself ''Extra Chopra Jonas'' with her flash car and hailed Nick the ''best husband ever''.

Alongside two pictures of the couple toasting the new ride with a glass of champagne, including one of them leaning in for a kiss, Priyanka wrote on Instagram: ''When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas (sic)''